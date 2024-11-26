Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Trading Down 4.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) dropped 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.14 and last traded at $9.23. Approximately 38,625 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 736,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

SVV has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Savers Value Village from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Savers Value Village in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78.

In related news, COO Jubran N. Tanious sold 7,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $81,335.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVV. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 6.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 29.0% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 8.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

