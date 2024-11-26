Settian Capital LP Makes New Investment in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Settian Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Howmet Aerospace comprises about 0.7% of Settian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at about $284,539,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,152,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,739,000 after purchasing an additional 455,180 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,305,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,101,000 after buying an additional 114,457 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,102,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,218,000 after buying an additional 56,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 12.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,159,000 after buying an additional 150,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $116.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $119.28.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

HWM has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.