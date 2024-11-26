Severfield (LON:SFR) Shares Down 36.5% – What’s Next?

Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 36.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 47.50 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 55.34 ($0.70). 2,597,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 409% from the average session volume of 510,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.20 ($1.10).

Severfield Trading Down 35.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 83.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 79.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of £168.15 million, a PE ratio of 1,744.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Severfield Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Severfield’s payout ratio is 8,000.00%.

About Severfield

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Europe, and India. The company manufactures metal decking products; plate girder sections, rectangular and/or circular apertures, optimal section profiles, and intumescent coating products.

