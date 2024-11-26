Severfield plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.40 (LON:SFR)

Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:SFR opened at GBX 54.10 ($0.68) on Tuesday. Severfield has a one year low of GBX 47.50 ($0.60) and a one year high of GBX 89.80 ($1.13). The stock has a market cap of £162.53 million, a PE ratio of 1,119.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 83.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 79.48.

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Europe, and India. The company manufactures metal decking products; plate girder sections, rectangular and/or circular apertures, optimal section profiles, and intumescent coating products.

