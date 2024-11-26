Severfield plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.40 (LON:SFR)

Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Severfield Price Performance
LON:SFR opened at GBX 54.10 ($0.68) on Tuesday. Severfield has a one year low of GBX 47.50 ($0.60) and a one year high of GBX 89.80 ($1.13). The stock has a market cap of £162.53 million, a PE ratio of 1,119.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 83.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 79.48.
Severfield Company Profile
