Shum Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Shum Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Shum Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,910,569 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.19. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.