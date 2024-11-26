Shum Financial Group Inc. Makes New $333,000 Investment in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Shum Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the third quarter worth $369,000.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MEAR traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $50.19. 83,400 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $50.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.17.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1401 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

