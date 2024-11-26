Shum Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,083 iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Shum Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Shum Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 98.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 281,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,687,000 after purchasing an additional 139,701 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. DRW Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 842.9% during the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 353,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,294,000 after purchasing an additional 316,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

ACWI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.87. 215,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,952,977. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.30. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $97.42 and a 12 month high of $121.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

