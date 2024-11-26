Simon’s Cat Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $286.11 Million (CAT)

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 26th. One Simon’s Cat token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Simon’s Cat has a market cap of $286.11 million and $66.30 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Simon’s Cat has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92,030.00 or 0.99636550 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91,687.95 or 0.99266223 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Simon’s Cat Profile

Simon’s Cat was first traded on August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 8,099,954,920,262 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,749,954,920,262 tokens. The official website for Simon’s Cat is www.simons.cat. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme.

Buying and Selling Simon’s Cat

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 8,099,954,920,261.9965149 with 6,749,954,920,261.9965149 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.00004832 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $54,211,346.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simons.cat/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simon’s Cat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simon’s Cat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simon’s Cat using one of the exchanges listed above.

