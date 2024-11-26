Solayer SOL Price Hits $236.20 on Exchanges (SSOL)

Solayer SOL (SSOL) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 26th. One Solayer SOL token can now be purchased for $236.20 or 0.00255594 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Solayer SOL has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Solayer SOL has a market capitalization of $158.03 million and $189,299.76 worth of Solayer SOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Solayer SOL alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92,410.04 or 0.99998821 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92,245.40 or 0.99820663 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Solayer SOL Profile

Solayer SOL’s total supply is 1,269,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,065 tokens. Solayer SOL’s official website is solayer.org. Solayer SOL’s official Twitter account is @solayer_labs.

Buying and Selling Solayer SOL

According to CryptoCompare, “Solayer SOL (sSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Solayer SOL has a current supply of 1,273,996.54766358. The last known price of Solayer SOL is 246.96541345 USD and is down -5.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $48,123.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solayer.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solayer SOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solayer SOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solayer SOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solayer SOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solayer SOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.