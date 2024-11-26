S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.4% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.1 %

SPGI traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $519.13. The company had a trading volume of 169,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,638. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.69 and a 1-year high of $533.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $161.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $509.21 and a 200-day moving average of $483.13.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays increased their target price on S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on S&P Global from $589.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.31.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

