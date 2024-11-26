Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.31 and last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 283996 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Spark New Zealand to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Spark New Zealand alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SPKKY

Spark New Zealand Stock Down 4.2 %

Spark New Zealand Increases Dividend

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0654 per share. This is an increase from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.