SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Purchased by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management raised its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,914 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,385 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management owned about 0.30% of SPS Commerce worth $22,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 79.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 29,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 448.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 27,376 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth about $3,178,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 9,418.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,607 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In other news, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 6,839 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total value of $1,160,509.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,238,941.74. This trade represents a 11.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of SPSC traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,849. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.58 and a fifty-two week high of $218.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.53 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.26.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $163.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SPSC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

