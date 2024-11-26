Stargate Finance 24 Hour Volume Hits $78.40 Million (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Stargate Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stargate Finance has a market capitalization of $46.15 million and approximately $78.40 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92,030.00 or 0.99636550 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91,687.95 or 0.99266223 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Stargate Finance
Stargate Finance’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance.
Stargate Finance Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stargate Finance directly using U.S. dollars.
