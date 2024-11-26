Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 26th (AEP, BCE, BMO, BNS, BRC, CIX, CWB, DOO, ENB, EQB)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, November 26th:

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) had its price target trimmed by Ventum Financial from C$2.00 to C$1.75.

Get Atlas Engineered Products Ltd alerts:

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$42.00.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO)

had its target price increased by CIBC from C$120.00 to C$134.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$82.00 to C$84.00.

Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) was given a C$1.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$32.00.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$32.00.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$60.30 to C$63.50.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$95.00 to C$81.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$59.00 to C$63.00.

EQB (TSE:EQB) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$113.00 to C$130.00.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from $37.00 to $38.00.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $26.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) was given a C$0.58 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$31.00.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$135.00 to C$141.00.

Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) was given a C$135.19 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$37.00.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$69.00 to C$66.50.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$167.00 to C$176.00.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$23.25.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$96.00 to C$93.00.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$104.00 to C$128.00.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) was given a $14.65 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Engineered Products Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Engineered Products Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.