Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 26th (AEP, BCE, BMO, BNS, BRC, CIX, CWB, DOO, ENB, EQB)

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2024

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, November 26th:

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) had its price target trimmed by Ventum Financial from C$2.00 to C$1.75.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$42.00.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$120.00 to C$134.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$82.00 to C$84.00.

Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) was given a C$1.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$32.00.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$32.00.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$60.30 to C$63.50.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$95.00 to C$81.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$59.00 to C$63.00.

EQB (TSE:EQB) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$113.00 to C$130.00.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from $37.00 to $38.00.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $26.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) was given a C$0.58 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$31.00.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$135.00 to C$141.00.

Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) was given a C$135.19 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$37.00.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$69.00 to C$66.50.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$167.00 to C$176.00.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$23.25.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$96.00 to C$93.00.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$104.00 to C$128.00.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) was given a $14.65 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

