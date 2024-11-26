Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Endeavor Group Put Options (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 24,596 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 392% compared to the average volume of 4,996 put options.

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 27,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $779,126.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,831,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,293,228.47. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 225,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,372,925 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDR. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter worth $602,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,077,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,367,000 after purchasing an additional 79,212 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 5,247.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 312,238 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 90,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 53,370 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EDR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,480,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,359. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 0.77. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $30.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

