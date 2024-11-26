Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 220 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748,758 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,493,000 after acquiring an additional 314,952 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,425,000 after acquiring an additional 199,355 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,698,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,612,000 after purchasing an additional 178,450 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,865,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,060,000 after purchasing an additional 57,948 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $203.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.83. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $162.98 and a 1-year high of $204.36.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

