Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 902 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $38,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528,660 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $270,138,000. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,912,000 after purchasing an additional 614,652 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,036,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,673,000 after purchasing an additional 552,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,622,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $404.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $391.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.44. The firm has a market cap of $139.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $294.34 and a 1-year high of $410.94.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

