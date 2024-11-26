Summit Trail Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $64,061,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,556,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,369,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,313,000 after buying an additional 1,552,210 shares in the last quarter. Slotnik Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $40,779,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MRO opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $30.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 256,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total transaction of $7,459,100.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,335,313.10. The trade was a 30.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $1,033,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,489.88. This trade represents a 33.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 382,693 shares of company stock valued at $10,964,251. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.61 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.94.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

