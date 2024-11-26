Swedbank AB Acquires 12,431 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.16% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $19,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,426,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,064,000 after purchasing an additional 270,857 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,842,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,063,000 after buying an additional 828,150 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,710,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,117,000 after buying an additional 193,898 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,604,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,049,000 after buying an additional 255,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,436,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,157,000 after acquiring an additional 899,332 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BNP Paribas cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

IPG opened at $30.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $35.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average is $30.51.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 27.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

