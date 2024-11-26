Swedbank AB Boosts Holdings in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,501,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 1.41% of NuScale Power worth $40,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in NuScale Power by 4,593.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CLSA started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on NuScale Power from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.39.

NuScale Power Stock Down 7.1 %

NYSE:SMR opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 1.12. NuScale Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Insider Activity at NuScale Power

In other NuScale Power news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 144,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,434.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,188.60. This trade represents a 91.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 409,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,525,671 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Stories

