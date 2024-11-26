Swedbank AB Has $37.23 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Swedbank AB lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 135,148 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $37,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 83.3% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.43.

In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,730. This represents a 50.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,944.36. This trade represents a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,232,213 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $319.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a PE ratio of 65.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.47 and a 200-day moving average of $255.89. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.32 and a 1-year high of $326.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

