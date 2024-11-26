Swedbank AB Has $39.21 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Swedbank AB raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.05% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $39,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 45.6% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,548,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $822,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $18,159,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total transaction of $3,048,195.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,768.41. This trade represents a 27.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.98, for a total transaction of $255,827.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,200,741.86. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,788 shares of company stock worth $5,573,027. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $212.39 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.49 and a 52 week high of $214.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.22.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

