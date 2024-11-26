Taiko Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $144.18 Million (TAIKO)

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. One Taiko coin can currently be bought for $1.77 or 0.00001870 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Taiko has a market cap of $144.18 million and approximately $56.10 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Taiko has traded up 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,085.49 or 0.99597095 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93,907.51 or 0.99408684 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,621,691 coins. Taiko’s official message board is taiko.mirror.xyz. The official website for Taiko is taiko.xyz. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 81,621,691.91058281 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 1.82606022 USD and is up 5.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $144,193,182.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Taiko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Taiko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

