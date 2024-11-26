Telsey Advisory Group Has Lowered Expectations for Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Stock Price

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $4.00 to $3.75 in a report released on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.93.

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $8.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 32,611 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 125.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 399,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 221,809 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 1,219.6% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 336,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 311,035 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,470,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Leslie’s by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,406,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,564,000 after purchasing an additional 601,177 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

