Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Director Ronald Kirk Sells 10,539 Shares

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TXN traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $200.95. 5,206,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,566,759. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $220.38. The company has a market cap of $183.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.05.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

