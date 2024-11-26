Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,767 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.1% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 41,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN stock opened at $202.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $185.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $220.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.61.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 101.12%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.05.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. This represents a 32.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

