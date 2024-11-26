Tezos Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $160.62 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.18 billion and approximately $160.62 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00001251 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tezos has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000490 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000311 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,035,310,148 coins and its circulating supply is 1,014,824,363 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

