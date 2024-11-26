The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) General Counsel Sells $225,000.00 in Stock

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 114,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,390. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CHEF traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.95. 394,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,791. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.14. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $45.53. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Institutional Trading of Chefs’ Warehouse

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1,089.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHEF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

