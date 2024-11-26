The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 4,876 Shares

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,540.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,871,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,009,644.48. This represents a 0.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,364 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $55,571.04.

On Friday, November 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,448 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $35,617.84.

On Thursday, October 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,441 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $110,570.19.

On Thursday, September 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,345 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,156.40.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Price Performance

NYSE:GRX opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $11.24.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRX. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 222,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 24,430 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,056,000.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

