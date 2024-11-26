The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GS. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $614.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.00.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.36, for a total transaction of $3,826,245.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,358,685.04. This trade represents a 10.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total value of $1,768,072.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at $5,046,795.39. This represents a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,119. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:GS opened at $603.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $189.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $334.87 and a 1 year high of $611.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $531.87 and a 200-day moving average of $495.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.