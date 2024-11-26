The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,249,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,649 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.8% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,255,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.45.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PG opened at $178.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $420.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $142.50 and a 52 week high of $179.01.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.31%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,508,763.93. This represents a 12.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,538.34. This represents a 52.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,473 shares of company stock worth $12,313,697. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.