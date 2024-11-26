The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,249,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,622,000 after purchasing an additional 88,649 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 44,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 16,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the third quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 188,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PG. Wolfe Research upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Dbs Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.45.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $178.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $420.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $142.50 and a 1-year high of $179.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.04 and a 200-day moving average of $168.74.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at $44,508,763.93. This represents a 12.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $108,826.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,882.65. This trade represents a 3.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,473 shares of company stock worth $12,313,697 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

