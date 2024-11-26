The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is Rock Point Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Rock Point Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up about 3.8% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,347,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,318 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 11.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,265,171 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $689,812,000 after buying an additional 662,681 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 14.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,116,142 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $673,387,000 after purchasing an additional 759,427 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,012,310 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $661,955,000 after purchasing an additional 330,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 134.2% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,467,797 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $602,004,000 after buying an additional 3,132,960 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $125.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,246,290. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $141.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.44 and a 52 week high of $125.47.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.47.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

