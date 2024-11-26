Thematics Asset Management Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Thematics Asset Management grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,867 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 25,170 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.0 %

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $6.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $599.67. The stock had a trading volume of 409,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,388. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $582.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $553.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The company has a market cap of $551.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective (down from $640.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $601.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.