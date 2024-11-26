Thematics Asset Management Sells 260,000 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Thematics Asset Management lowered its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,000 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 18.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,432,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Primo Water by 30.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 689,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,216,000 after purchasing an additional 159,703 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 189,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRMW traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,422,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

PRMW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on Primo Water in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

