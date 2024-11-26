Thematics Asset Management Sells 2,825 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Thematics Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $4,177,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,873.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 7,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,699.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 243,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,027,000 after acquiring an additional 234,748 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 94,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,451,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,663,000 after purchasing an additional 140,975 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 4.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,115,436.20. This trade represents a 3.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,023 over the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.98. The stock had a trading volume of 800,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,670,133. The firm has a market cap of $84.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.16. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.66 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

