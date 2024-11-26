Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.20.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

NYSE TRI opened at $160.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.20. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $138.30 and a 1-year high of $176.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Thomson Reuters

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,649,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 514,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,341,000 after purchasing an additional 63,336 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,538,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.