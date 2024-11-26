Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,132,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,540 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Tilray worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 2.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,487,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 908,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 36,799 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tilray alerts:

Insider Activity at Tilray

In other news, CFO Carl A. Merton bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $35,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,360. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tilray Stock Performance

Shares of TLRY opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tilray Inc has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $2.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.14.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tilray had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Tilray from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TLRY

Tilray Profile

(Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.