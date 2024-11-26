TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Bought by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 96.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

TotalEnergies stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,029. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.62 and its 200 day moving average is $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The company has a market cap of $137.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

