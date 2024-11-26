TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,916,062 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 211% from the previous session’s volume of 615,617 shares.The stock last traded at $9.02 and had previously closed at $8.88.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities increased their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

The company has a current ratio of 152.83, a quick ratio of 152.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.13%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRTX. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter worth $585,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 882.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 206,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 185,105 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 252.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 88,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 30.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,174,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 273,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

