Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 41,045 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 41,045 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,810.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,622,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,131,000 after buying an additional 31,502,110 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,418,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,506,846,000 after purchasing an additional 814,240 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,406,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $771,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,435 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,891,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,976,000 after acquiring an additional 359,489 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,461,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,688 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.73. 56,858,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,221,613. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.34 and a twelve month high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

