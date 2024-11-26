Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,569 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 48.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,427,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQI stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.59. The company had a trading volume of 25,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,792. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $47.63.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

