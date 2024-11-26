Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 468 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,739,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,427,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,389,765,000 after buying an additional 838,793 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.61.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.9 %

ISRG stock traded up $4.93 on Tuesday, hitting $541.48. The company had a trading volume of 164,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,049. The stock has a market cap of $192.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.19. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $304.50 and a 12-month high of $552.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Gary Loeb sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,625. This represents a 15.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,048.26. This represents a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,539 shares of company stock valued at $26,112,364 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.