Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,332,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,779,000 after buying an additional 121,805 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 2,848,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,441,000 after acquiring an additional 147,952 shares during the last quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,856,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,436 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,201,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,221,000 after acquiring an additional 47,227 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,173,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,789,000 after purchasing an additional 523,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.20. 16,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,295. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $109.14 and a 12-month high of $126.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.35.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.