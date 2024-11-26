TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) is Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s 10th Largest Position

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,349 shares during the quarter. TriNet Group makes up 1.6% of Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned about 0.15% of TriNet Group worth $7,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in TriNet Group by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $32,336.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,471.93. This trade represents a 0.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $482,161.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,484,830.64. This trade represents a 5.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

TNET stock opened at $94.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.70. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.32 and a 12 month high of $134.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

