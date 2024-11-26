Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Stock Price

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.23% from the company’s current price.

HGV has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

NYSE:HGV opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average is $39.30. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 49,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $2,052,112.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,504.60. This trade represents a 35.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

