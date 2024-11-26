Truvestments Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $30,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total transaction of $723,042.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,522.40. This trade represents a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $755.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $716.73 billion, a PE ratio of 81.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $561.65 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $861.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $870.20.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.