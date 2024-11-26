Truvestments Capital LLC Has $260,000 Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,161 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17,926.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 925,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,668,000 after purchasing an additional 920,695 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,655.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 755,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,021,000 after buying an additional 712,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after buying an additional 564,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 248.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,180,000 after buying an additional 371,695 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wedbush set a $330.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. This represents a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at $45,521,111.43. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,465,110. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 2.3 %

CRWD stock opened at $363.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $89.15 billion, a PE ratio of 527.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.