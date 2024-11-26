Truvestments Capital LLC Raises Stake in Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of Semler Scientific worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Semler Scientific by 486.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Semler Scientific by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,237. This represents a 14.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of SMLR opened at $61.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.14 million, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.92. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.85.

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.

