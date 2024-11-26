Truvestments Capital LLC Takes $211,000 Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in RTX by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its position in RTX by 20.1% during the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in RTX by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RTX by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price target on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.27.

NYSE RTX opened at $118.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $79.13 and a 52-week high of $128.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

